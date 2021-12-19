Pallapay Hits Market Cap of $14.03 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. Pallapay has a market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $439,619.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.43 or 0.08389150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00076127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,059.71 or 1.00062796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 478,738,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

