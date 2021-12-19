Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $530.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $517.27 and its 200-day moving average is $449.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

