PancakeSwap Price Up 6.8% This Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.62 or 0.00026898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.24 billion and $158.70 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006893 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 257,008,984 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

