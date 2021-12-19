Pangolin (PNG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.30 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002030 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $65.14 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00052964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.32 or 0.08311299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,762.04 or 1.00134418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,706,477 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

