Pantheon Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,243 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.72 and its 200-day moving average is $188.62. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

