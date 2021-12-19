Pantheon Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

