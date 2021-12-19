Pantheon Investment Group LLC Buys 1,476 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.8% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. First American Bank lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $242.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.32 and its 200 day moving average is $223.09. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.