Pantheon Investment Group LLC Buys 5,512 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health accounts for 1.3% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

