Pantheon Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after acquiring an additional 106,480 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

