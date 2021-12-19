Pantheon Investment Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.5% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 51.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 2,276,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,717,000 after buying an additional 235,943 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,524,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,149,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $16,463,855.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,753,352 shares of company stock worth $163,734,689. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 6.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

