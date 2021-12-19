Pantheon Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,802 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Mercury General makes up about 1.8% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Mercury General worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCY opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

