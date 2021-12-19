Pantheon Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $225.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.