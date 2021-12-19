Pantheon Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.8% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

NYSE PANW opened at $530.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $559.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

