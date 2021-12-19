Pantheon Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises about 1.8% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $123.27 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.27.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

