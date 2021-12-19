Pantheon Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.8% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,583,000 after purchasing an additional 445,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,024,788 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $122.12 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

