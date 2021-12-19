Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0026

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $223,089.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00031471 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.