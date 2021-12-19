Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $1.56 million and $275,187.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00032096 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

