Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Update

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of PRXXF stock remained flat at $$16.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.