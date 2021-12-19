Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.35 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $43.17 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.88 or 0.00029418 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.00 or 0.08277906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00076710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,186.21 or 1.00026280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00049177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,925 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

