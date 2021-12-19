Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

