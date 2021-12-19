Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $302.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.48. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

