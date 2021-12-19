ParkinGo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,749.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1,749.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,471.76 or 0.99721804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046782 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00032634 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.39 or 0.00914977 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.