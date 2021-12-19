PARSIQ 24 Hour Volume Hits $684,134.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $59.49 million and $684,134.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.46 or 0.00380807 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009812 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $677.11 or 0.01452984 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

