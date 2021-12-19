Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.93. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

