Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYCR shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.99.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $367,906,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

