PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,800 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 591,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total transaction of $6,233,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $39,502.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in PaySign by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in PaySign by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,399. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.22.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter. PaySign had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

