PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 104,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 77,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $105,581.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 299,126 shares of company stock worth $353,034 and sold 117,629 shares worth $150,606. 70.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PED. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 443,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,556. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.02.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.