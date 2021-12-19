Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. Pendle has a total market cap of $22.87 million and $981,394.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.14 or 0.08317901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00076800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,770.79 or 0.99851237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

