Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in November

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peninsula Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

Shares of Peninsula Energy stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Peninsula Energy has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.