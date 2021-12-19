Peony Hits Market Cap of $26.12 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Peony has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $26.12 million and $69,190.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 74,197,902 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

