Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Peony has a market capitalization of $26.12 million and $69,190.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 74,197,902 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

