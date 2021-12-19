Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Reaches $83.79 on Top Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.17 million and $7,299.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $83.79 or 0.00178971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040190 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

