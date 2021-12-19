PEPS Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.58 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $1,549.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00179641 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

