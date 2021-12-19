Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys New Position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,000. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 48,665 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93.

