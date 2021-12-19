Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $61.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $61,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.20. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

