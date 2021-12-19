Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 187,285 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,610,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.2% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.