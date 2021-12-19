Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $55.81 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11.
