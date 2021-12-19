Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Sells 155,520 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,520 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 130,008 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NULV opened at $37.73 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57.

