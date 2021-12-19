PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.48.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $187.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.33 and its 200-day moving average is $172.85. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.