PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTR shares. HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, research analysts predict that PetroChina will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PetroChina by 43.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PetroChina by 115.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 166,887 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in PetroChina by 60.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 98,743 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in PetroChina by 51.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PetroChina by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

