Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,720,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 450,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.381 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

