Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBR. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of PBR opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a yield of 19.4%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $1,698,957,000. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,611,000 after buying an additional 13,922,353 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,936,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,728,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,439,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,980,000 after buying an additional 3,539,200 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.