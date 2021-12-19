Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 35,155 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 822.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,155 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $127.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

