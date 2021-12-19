Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

SIL stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

