Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,987 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

