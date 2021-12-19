Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.88 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for 3.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $5.494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.28%. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

