Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,949,000 after buying an additional 232,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,768,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $150.83 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $158.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

