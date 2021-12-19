Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $45.15 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 11.5% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $45,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 391,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.00. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $108.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

