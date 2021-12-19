Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,157 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

COPX opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

