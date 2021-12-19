Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,675 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average of $224.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

